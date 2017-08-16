Bay Area Places To Watch The Solar Eclipse

On August 21st daytime will turn into nighttime for a few minutes as the moon will pass between the sun and the earth. Its shadow will race across the country at an average speed of 1500 mph. Temperatures will drop by as much as 25 degrees!
We put together a guide so you can take full advantage of the solar eclipse.
SOLAR ECLIPSE NEWS:
SOLAR ECLIPSE EVENTS:
The Exploratorium
Pier 15 (Embarcadero at Green Street)
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 528-4444
Total Solar Eclipse: Live from the U.S.A.
Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – Noon
Gather at the Exploratorium to watch our live broadcast of the total solar eclipse happening across the United States. Learn about solar eclipses and observe a partial solar eclipse outside on the Exploratorium’s Plaza.
California Academy of Sciences
Golden Gate Park
55 Music Concourse Drive
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 379-8000
The Great American Solar Eclipse
Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM
Weather-permitting, from 9:30 am to 11:37 am, Academy staff and volunteers will be available to guide museum visitors in safe viewing of the partial eclipse, using a variety of devices and techniques and to answer questions about this remarkable phenomenon. If the sky is cloudy (it IS San Francisco, after all), we’ll be showing live-streams of the eclipse from the path of totality in the Naturalist Center and Science Today. While supplies last, eclipse glasses designed to permit safe viewing the Sun are on sale at the Academy Store.
Chabot Space & Science Center
10000 Skyline Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94619
(510) 336-7300
Partial Solar Eclipse
Monday, August 21, 8 AM – 1 PM
Join us at Chabot to witness this rare eclipse opportunity, which begins around 9:00 am and peaks at 10:15 am. The Center will be open from 8:00 am-1:00 pm for viewing outside or see a live feed of the total eclipse in our theaters. Eclipse viewing glasses are available for purchase. Event is free to the public.
The San Jose Astronomical Association
Solar Eclipse 2017 Viewing In Houge Park, San Jose
Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – Noon
The SJAA will hold a viewing event for the August 2017 eclipse and everyone is welcome.
Oakland Public Library
125 14th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 238-3134
Partial Eclipse – Viewing Party!
Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM
Come view this spectacular event with other library patrons at the Main Library. Please note that looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially covered by the moon in a partial eclipse, can cause serious eye damage or blindness. NEVER look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection. We’ll have safe viewing glasses available at this viewing party! You can also pick them up from Mana at the Main Library if you want to view the partial eclipse at home.
Alameda Free Library
1550 Oak Street
Alameda, CA
(510) 747-7716
Alameda Free Library to View the Eclipse
Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM
Alameda Free Library has been chosen as one of 1,500 public libraries across the nation to participate as a center for eclipse education and viewing for the “Great American Eclipse” on August 21, 2017. The Library has been awarded 1,000 solar viewing glasses and other resources centered on eclipse education by the Space Science Institute (SSI), NASA@My Library and the Moore Foundation. On August 21, 2017, beginning around 9:00 am PST, a spectacular total eclipse of the Sun will be visible across the width of the continental U.S. for the first time since 1918.
Alameda County Library Events:
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 745-1400
8:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Castro Valley Library
3600 Norbridge Avenue
Castro Valley, CA 94546
(510) 667-7900
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Both locations will have events and have a limited amount of eclipse glasses. For Fremont you need to register online while Castro Valley is one pair per family, first come, first served.
Santa Clara County Library Events:
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Monday, August 21, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Eclipse 2017: Watch the NASA Total Eclipse Live Feed at Cupertino Library
Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd
Los Altos, CA 94022
Total Solar Eclipse Live (Feed) at Los Altos Library
Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St
Gilroy, CA 95020
View The Solar Eclipse Outside in the Library Paseo!
Monday, August 21, 2017 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
San Mateo County Library Events:
Foster City Community Center
1000 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
(650) 286-2500
2017 Total Solar Eclipse Live Streaming
Monday, August 21, 2017 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM
We will be live streaming the total solar eclipse through the NASA broadcast. We will provide light refreshments and have ISO certified viewers available for you to see the partial eclipse here.
Half Moon Bay Library
225 Cabrillo Highway South #104B
Half Moon Bay CA 94019
(650) 726-2316
2017 Total Solar Eclipse Live Streaming
Monday, August 21, 2017 8:45 AM – 11:00 AM
Join us for the partial eclipse! Viewing glasses will be provided and we will be live streaming the total solar eclipse through the NASA broadcast
San Carlos Library
610 Elm Street
San Carlos CA 94070
(650) 591-0341
Solar Eclipse Viewing
Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Join us as we experience this once in a lifetime astronomical event! View the eclipse safely in our famous two-story rotunda and watch the NASA Eclipse MegaCast.
Pacifica Sanchez
1111 Terra Nova Boulevard
Pacifica CA 94044
(650) 359-3397
Solar Eclipse Viewing
Monday, August 21, 2017, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Sanchez Library will open early at 9:00 AM for viewing. We will have viewing glasses, coffee, and will also stream the eclipse from the NASA website.
Millbrae Library
1 Library Avenue
Millbrae CA 94030
(650) 697-7607
Eclipse Viewing Party
Monday, August 21, 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM
A partial solar eclipse is coming to California! Watch the eclipse safely with library staff; eclipse-viewing glasses available while supplies last. Peak solar eclipse is at 10:15.
San Jose Public Library:
Evergreen Branch Library
2635 Aborn Rd.
San José, CA 95121
1-408-808-3060
2017 Solar Eclipse Viewing Meetup – Outside Evergreen Library
Monday, August 21, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Experience a Solar eclipse with library-provided free viewing glasses, thanks to the generosity of the Space Science Institute. – While supplies last. There will be glasses reserved especially for the Monday event.
San Francisco Public Library:
Ortega Branch Library
3223 Ortega Street
San Francisco, 94122
(415) 355-5700
Eclipse Viewing and Toddler Storytime
Monday, August 21, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Come celebrate the solar eclipse at the Ortega Branch Library at a hybrid Eclipse viewing and storytime! View the eclipse in our courtyard, pop into storytime from 10:30-11 if you have a toddler, then go back outside to see how it’s progressed! We will also have some eclipse posters up for viewing and some casual activities to participate in. The storytime will be a sun, moon, and space-related variant on Toddler Tales, which typically occurs in the 10:30-11:00 time slot.