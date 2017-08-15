Tiger Woods Had Five Drugs In System During DUI Arrest

(CBS NEWS/AP) – PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new toxicology report shows golf great Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz along a Florida roadway over Memorial Day weekend, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

The report released this week by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Woods had traces of the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, mood drug Xanax, sleeping drug Ambien and THC – the active ingredient in marijuana — in his system.

The combination can reportedly cause unconsciousness, slowed breathing and confusion.

Woods, 41, was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida, when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn’t find that he had hit anything.

