Taco Bell Is Testing A Burrito With Spicy Pop Rocks

Yes, you read that right, spicy pop rocks.

Four Taco Bell locations in Orange County have started a test marketing of what is called the Firecracker Burrito. The burrito comes in two styles, “cheesy” and “spicy”, and comes with a white packet of “Cayenne Popping Crystals.” Though the main ingredients are pretty standard with rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, beef, and red tortilla strips, those “Cayenne Popping Crystals” are meant to be added as a topping and according to social media are spicy and sweet and pop in your mouth like the Pop Rocks of your childhood.

🌶💥 #firecrackerburrito A post shared by CHRISTIE MA (@_csma) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

DontBelieveTheHype🔥 #poprocksburrito #tacobell #firecrackerburrito #firecrackerburritos #poprocks A post shared by BEEN🔥CRUSHIN' MMXII (@beencrushin) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The gluttony continues!! #poprocksburrito #whatyouknowaboutthat #tacobell #fatkidproblems A post shared by Greg White (@mr_super_g) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

#FOODNEWS: Taco Bell is testing a spicy new burrito with an accompanying bag of spicy pop rocks. Full story on #foodbeast.com A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

If you really, REALLY need to try this you’ve got until August 16th at the locations below:

2720 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA

17502 E 17th St, Tustin, CA

1229 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA

2144 South Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA

