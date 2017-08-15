Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Previously on Big Brother, a list of “movies that couldn’t happen in 2017”, Paris Hilton reflects back on leaked sex tape, having a replica doll of your dead ex, and elderly couple adorably proves you’re never too old to fall in love!

7-8am –DJ’s case against Taylor Swift dismissed, Stephen Colbert asks the Mooch the one question he probably didn’t expect, Eminem selling Rochester Hills property, some of the racists being outed, and beach tail!

8-9am –We have a guest in from JetBlue to talk to us about how we can help get books for the children by voting really easily(just click here), Tiger Woods’ toxicology report, Leonardo DiCaprio’s new hot girlfriend, Tupac Shakur’s hummer for sale, Kim Jong-Un decides not to launch missile attack on Guam, and a lady’s disorder when stealing!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!