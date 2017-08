Alice’s 21st Birthday celebration continues with tickets to see OneRepublic live in concert with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur coming to Shoreline Amphitheatre August 26 and Concord Pavilion August 27.

TO WIN:

Listen (8/14 – 8/18) on the 05’s every hour 9:05 AM to 4:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM 97. Caller 97 wins a pair of tickets to one of the shows courtesy of Live Nation.

OneRepublic tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.