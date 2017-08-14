Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.14.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Judge dismisses radio DJ’s case against Taylor Swift, girl claims Justin Bieber slid into her gym’s DMs to ask about her, Charlottesville and the revival of racism, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem at preseason NFL game, and how often people have sex!
7-8am –Tom Cruise gets injured while performing his own stunts, Netflix has signed Shonda Rhimes to a multi-year production deal, an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, and creepy air drops!
8-9am –Fiona Apple reaches out to Sinead O’Connor after distressing video, and things Americans do that people in other countries find weird!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
