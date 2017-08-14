Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Listed On Airbnb

QUEENS, NY (RADIO ALICE) – “Presidential Home In Beautiful Jamaica Estates” is what a listing on Airbnb says about the childhood home of President Donald J. Trump. An anonymous buyer listed the Queens home on the real estate rental website with a nightly rate of $725.

Michael X. Tang, an attorney representing the buyer, known as “Trump Birth House LLC,” tells The Washington Post, the buyer purchased the house in March for $2.14 million in cash and considered flipping it as a museum or library.

The 2,000-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and can sleep 20. The home also comes with its original kitchen and features “opulent furnishings” in the “style and affluence” the Trumps would have lived.

Despite the listing’s note of not having any affiliation to the Trump Organization or the White House, the home does have photos of the First Family and a life-size Donald Trump cardboard cut-out in the living room. It sits ready to greet guests and, according to the listing, “a great companion for watching the news late into the night,” (or tweeting your location to your friends).

Fred C. Trump, the President’s father built the home in 1940 and the family lived there close to 10 years. A sign in one of the bedrooms reads “In this bedroom, President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived, by his parents, Fred and Mary Trump, The world has never been the same.”

According to the Post article, the address on Trump’s birth certificate lists 8515 Wareham Pl, Jamaica, NY.

