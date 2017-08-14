Leonardo DiCaprio Set To Play Leonardo da Vinci In Bio Pic

After what has been described as a “ferocious seven-figure bidding battle,” Paramount Pictures has inked a deal for Leonardo DiCaprio to portray the artist in an upcoming film.

The film will be based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography Leonardo da Vinci. Isaacson, a former Time magazine editor, had previously written biographies on Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs. The Jobs book later became the basis for Danny Boyle’s 2015 film Steve Jobs starring Michael Fassbender while the Einstein book was adapted into the NatGeo television miniseries Genius starring Geoffrey Rush.

No release date or schedule has been released on the Leo/Leo movie project.

