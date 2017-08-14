WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Leonardo DiCaprio Set To Play Leonardo da Vinci In Bio Pic

August 14, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Leonardo Dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

After what has been described as a “ferocious seven-figure bidding battle,” Paramount Pictures has inked a deal for Leonardo DiCaprio to portray the artist in an upcoming film.

The film will be based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography Leonardo da Vinci. Isaacson, a former Time magazine editor, had previously written biographies on Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs. The Jobs book later became the basis for Danny Boyle’s 2015 film Steve Jobs starring Michael Fassbender while the Einstein book was adapted into the NatGeo television miniseries Genius starring Geoffrey Rush.

No release date or schedule has been released on the Leo/Leo movie project.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

