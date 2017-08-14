David Tennant Returning For Season 2 of ‘Jessica Jones’

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that actor David Tennant is back for the second season of the Netflix original Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

The actor, best known for his stint as Doctor Who, was featured in the first season as Kilgrave, a villain with the ability to control minds.

SPOILER – Jessica is able to overcome Kilgrave’s powers and snaps his neck in the finale of season 1. With his horrific death in mind, it is unclear on how he will be resurrected to battle Jones again.

Below is the first look of Tennant with actress Krysten Ritter on the set of season 2.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is set to return to Netflix in early 2018.

