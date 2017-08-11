A Reboot of ‘The Munsters’ In In The Works

NBC has confirmed to Variety that a reboot of the classic television show The Munsters is in development. Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) writing the script with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker acting as executive producers. The series is said to take place in modern hipster Brooklyn.

The original The Munsters series aired for 70 episodes from 1964 – 1966 on CBS and starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverly Owen, Pat Priest, and Butch Patrick as the titular Munster clan on 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The show gained most of its popularity through years of syndication.

No air date on the reboot has been released.

