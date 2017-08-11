WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.11.2017

August 11, 2017 9:50 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The Color Factory, Oprah is coming to supermarket shelves this fall, Trump addresses threats regarding North Korea as nuclear tensions escalate, cops find man with hands nailed to tree in shocking video, kissing your kid’s boo boos, and a few fast facts!


7-8am –Taylor Swift’s trial, hotel staffer testifies as witness against Usher at Days Inn, Golden Gate Bridge sues daredevils for stunt climb, finding a safe place to sleep off your drinking, and a few fast facts!


8-9am –A twenty year-old woman is suing Costco over chicken salad she says triggered kidney failure and two million dollars in medical bills, and what food people are most likely to eat after hooking up on a one night stand!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


