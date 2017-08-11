WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Welcome First Child

August 11, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle)

According to E! News, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed their first child into the world on July 25. The baby girl is named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

No pictures of little Bodhi have been shared yet but we are sure she is adorable.

The couple previously announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post, so keep your eyes peeled for Bodhi’s debut.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live