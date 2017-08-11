Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Welcome First Child

According to E! News, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed their first child into the world on July 25. The baby girl is named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.
No pictures of little Bodhi have been shared yet but we are sure she is adorable.
The couple previously announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post, so keep your eyes peeled for Bodhi’s debut.
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love Your parents