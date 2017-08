A popular swimming pool in Vallejo is shutting down after 68 years of summer fun.

All that fun will be just a memory at the Vallejo Plunge soon. The local landmark has been open since 1949.

The year round facility located across from Vallejo High School isn’t in need of just a little cosmetic TLC. It’s in need of major plumbing repairs under the pool deck.

The cost to repair the pool: $1.5 to $2.5 million.

