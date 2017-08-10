WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

New Star Wars-Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

August 10, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Sperry, Star Wars, Star Wars: A New Hope
(Sperry)

Sperry is celebrating the Star Wars 40th anniversary with a collection of shoes that were inspired by the 1977 movie.

The STAR WARS X SPERRY collection includes 5 shoes designed with Star Wars: A New Hope in mind including a pair emblazoned with the original concept art created by Ralph McQuarrie.

First, there is the afore mentioned Men’s Cloud Slip On McQuarrie Sneaker with McQuarrie’s iconic paintings of the flight of the X-Wing on the right foot and Darth Vader’s lightsaber duel on the left.

star wars the mcquarrie cloud slip on New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

(Sperry)

Next, we have the Men’s Cloud Slip On Han & Chewie Sneaker with you guessed it Han Solo and Chewbacca.

star wars the han and chewie slip on 615x385 New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

(Sperry)

Then there is the CP3O and R2D2 pair, the Men’s Cloud Slip On Droids Sneaker.

star wars the droid cloud slip on 615x385 New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

(Sperry)

And lastly, there are two pairs that allow you to show your allegiance, Men’s Cloud CVO Death Star Sneaker and the Men’s Cloud CVO Rebel Pilot Sneaker.

star wars the death star cloud cvo 615x385 New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

(Sperry)

star wars the rebel pilot cloud cvo 615x385 New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

(Sperry)

All the shoes are available now at www.sperry.com/en/star-wars/ for $74.95 in both men’s and women’s.

 

feet New Star Wars Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now AvailableBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live