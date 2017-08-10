New Star Wars-Themed Sperry Shoes Are Now Available

Sperry is celebrating the Star Wars 40th anniversary with a collection of shoes that were inspired by the 1977 movie.

The STAR WARS X SPERRY collection includes 5 shoes designed with Star Wars: A New Hope in mind including a pair emblazoned with the original concept art created by Ralph McQuarrie.

First, there is the afore mentioned Men’s Cloud Slip On McQuarrie Sneaker with McQuarrie’s iconic paintings of the flight of the X-Wing on the right foot and Darth Vader’s lightsaber duel on the left.

Next, we have the Men’s Cloud Slip On Han & Chewie Sneaker with you guessed it Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Then there is the CP3O and R2D2 pair, the Men’s Cloud Slip On Droids Sneaker.

And lastly, there are two pairs that allow you to show your allegiance, Men’s Cloud CVO Death Star Sneaker and the Men’s Cloud CVO Rebel Pilot Sneaker.

All the shoes are available now at www.sperry.com/en/star-wars/ for $74.95 in both men’s and women’s.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.