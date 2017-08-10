WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.10.2017

August 10, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.10.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, Angelina Jolie ‘stalls’ legal split from Brad Pitt after he quit drinking in ‘effort to win her back’, S.F. charity ousts longtime director following Chronicle investigation, and the heart shaped boobs!


Click here to download.

7-8am –Previously on Big Brother, Bruce Springsteen is bringing his music and his memories to Broadway, and the rules for work schedules!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Seems like we may have received fake news about the queen passing down her throne to her grandson, finding more secure passwords, and acid reflux!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Liam review The Glass Castle!


Click here to download.

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live