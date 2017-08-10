Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.10.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, Angelina Jolie ‘stalls’ legal split from Brad Pitt after he quit drinking in ‘effort to win her back’, S.F. charity ousts longtime director following Chronicle investigation, and the heart shaped boobs!

7-8am –Previously on Big Brother, Bruce Springsteen is bringing his music and his memories to Broadway, and the rules for work schedules!

8-9am –Seems like we may have received fake news about the queen passing down her throne to her grandson, finding more secure passwords, and acid reflux!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Liam review The Glass Castle!

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!