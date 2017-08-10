Krispy Kreme Making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts For 3 Days Only

To celebrate the upcoming eclipse, Krispy Kreme is making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts for the first time ever.

The catch is they will only be available for 3 day – August 19 – 21st.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.