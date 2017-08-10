WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Fan Memorial Planned For Chester Bennington This Saturday In San Francisco

August 10, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, San Francisco
(Photo: MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Mike Shinoda shared a list of worldwide fan memorials being held for late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington. On July 30 one was held near the SAP Center in San Jose. Now this Saturday, August 12 another is planned for 6:30 PM at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

Fans are encouraged to bring flowers, candles, posters, their instruments, and whatever else they’d like to bring to commemorate Chester.

For more information on the San Francisco memorial, keep up with the Facebook event page.

