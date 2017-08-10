21st Amendment Brewery Announces 3rd Annual AugustFest With The Stone Foxes

Saturday, August 26th marks the 3rd annual AugustFest at 21st Amendment Brewery’s San Leandro Brewery & Tap Room.

It is a day full of beer (obviously), music, activities, food trucks, and fun all culminating in a performance from local favorites The Stone Foxes. The event boasts live music all day, 4 beer stations, a rare beer station with hourly beer releases, a Cigar Lounge (adults only), Kid’s Zone with two bounce houses, and more.

Admission is free and beer tickets are just $5 (or $21 for 4 tickets + 21st Amendment mug).

21st Amendment is also kind and responsible enough to provide a free shuttle to and from the San Leandro BART Station.

Go to 21st-amendment.com or the Facebook event page for more details.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.