‘The IT Experience’ Comes To California This Month

Why just watch the movie when you have the full immersive experience? That’s the idea behind The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood. Take the movie off the screen and into real life.

Neibolt House Hollywood in Los Angeles will be hosting the admission free IT Experience daily from 1 PM – 11 PM from August 14 – September 10.

Whatis the IT Experience?

Those who are 18 and over are welcome (at their own risk) to step inside the two story replica of ‘where IT lives’. Guests will be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20-minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

If getting the bejeezus scared out of you is your idea of a good time and you are 18 or over then book a reservation at www.thatswhereitlives.com.

IT is in theaters on September 8th.

