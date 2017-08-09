Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jillian Michaels rants about yacht vacation from hell, Kris Jenner says Caitlyn Jenner only had $200 when they got married, Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat speaks out about arrest, North Korea ‘considering missile strike on US Guam base’, and scheduling designated days for hangover!

7-8am –Glen Campbell ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ singer died at 81, David Letterman’s return on Netflix, Tiger Woods a no-show for his DUI hearing, Disney unveils a statue honoring the boy killed by an alligator, Cheetos to open restaurant with celebrity chef, and the odds of winning the jackpot!

8-9am –What’s up with the Obama girls, Usher says the current accuser is not his type, the Weeknd has shoes on the market, Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard made a shot from a helicopter at 210-feet above the hoop, the fifty least powerful people, more women vs. men, and the stress involved with back to school shopping!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

