By Jon Wiederhorn

Rihanna has apologized for dissing Diplo — sort of.

After Diplo revealed that he has been trying in vain to secure Rihanna for a Major Lazer track, and that the last time he played her something he wanted her to sing on she called it “airport reggae,” Rihanna took to social media and wrote, “my bad @Diplo,” with the hashtag #dutyfree.

