Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.08.2017

August 8, 2017 9:55 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Usher is being sued by another girl, an update on Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, Google employee fired after posted a ten-page treatise about bias, makeup for men, and fast facts!

7-8am –The Taylor Swift groping trial, IKEA clothing in ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Ikea Heights’, Elvis’ old house for sale, charging men more, and Chinese restaurant offers women discounts based on their bra size!

8-9am –Mike Birbiglia joins the show, what people are doing for the total eclipse of the sun, copper mugs used in trendy cocktails like Moscow Mules may be giving people more than a hangover, and the keys to making friends with benefits work!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

0

 
