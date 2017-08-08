Diplo Cannot Win Over Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

“I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She’s like the one artist that we can’t ever get,” Diplo remarked about Rihanna during a recent GQ Style interview.

The internationally renowned DJ sat down to discuss his recent African tour and also dished on how he’s yet to find a track that’s the right fit for Rihanna, who’s been rather blunt about the choices he’s presented.

“I played her ‘Lean On,'” the DJ said. “She was like, ‘I don’t do house music.’ I face-palmed so hard on that one.”

While he’s hopeful they will eventually bring her on to a song, he doesn’t “really care” if they aren’t successful. Despite not caring, he seems to be trying really hard win her over.

“Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there,” he continued. “Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna go kill myself.'”