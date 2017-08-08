WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Hooman and Bryn Step Up…

At The San Francisco First Responder’s Stair Climb August 8, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 555 California Street, Bryn, First Responders, Hooman, SF Stair Climb

1197 STAIRS. That’s the number of stairs that Hooman and Bryn are climbing to raise money for our first responders who are ALWAYS THERE FOR US.

The San Francisco First Responder’s Stair Climb will be September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11/’01 in remembrance of those that gave their lives and those Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised from our event will benefit First Responders throughout the state of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

cbsradio alice973 stair climb 07 Hooman and Bryn Step Up…

(credit: Marc Fong Photography)

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE!

Hooman and Bryn are climbing to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope all of our listeners will help Alice raise a ton of money by donating to Team Alice (Hooman and Bryn).

stairclimbdlalice Hooman and Bryn Step Up…

THE GOOD NEWS. Hooman and Bryn will make the climb up those 1197 stairs… and you can make a donation and let them do all the huffing and puffing! Your donation is like YOU doing a virtual climb.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Thank you for supporting Alice’s team. Whether you make a donation to the Alice @ 97.3 team page; or to Bryn or Hooman’s individual pages, all donations will go to fund the treatment of First Responders (employees of Police, Fire and Dispatch) suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need. All donations are tax-deductible. Thank you. We deeply appreciate your generosity. Alice listeners are the BEST.

bay club180 Hooman and Bryn Step Up…

THANKS TO OUR FRIENDS AT THE BAY CLUB for making the pledge to donate and be part of the 2017 San Francisco First Responder’s Stair Climb.

 

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE 2017 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDER’S STAIR CLUMB

www.sfstairclimb.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live