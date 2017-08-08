Hooman and Bryn Step Up…

1197 STAIRS. That’s the number of stairs that Hooman and Bryn are climbing to raise money for our first responders who are ALWAYS THERE FOR US.

The San Francisco First Responder’s Stair Climb will be September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11/’01 in remembrance of those that gave their lives and those Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised from our event will benefit First Responders throughout the state of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

Hooman and Bryn are climbing to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope all of our listeners will help Alice raise a ton of money by donating to Team Alice (Hooman and Bryn).





THE GOOD NEWS. Hooman and Bryn will make the climb up those 1197 stairs… and you can make a donation and let them do all the huffing and puffing! Your donation is like YOU doing a virtual climb.

Thank you for supporting Alice’s team. Whether you make a donation to the Alice @ 97.3 team page; or to Bryn or Hooman’s individual pages, all donations will go to fund the treatment of First Responders (employees of Police, Fire and Dispatch) suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need. All donations are tax-deductible. Thank you. We deeply appreciate your generosity. Alice listeners are the BEST.

THANKS TO OUR FRIENDS AT THE BAY CLUB for making the pledge to donate and be part of the 2017 San Francisco First Responder’s Stair Climb.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE 2017 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDER’S STAIR CLUMB