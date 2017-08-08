David Letterman Returning With A Show On Netflix

After a 2 year absence, David Letterman is returning to screens for a new Netflix talk show.

The yet-to-be-named show will feature six pre-recorded, hour-long episodes focusing on conversations with a single guest.

Said Letterman in s press release, “I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned: if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

The series is set to premiere in 2018.

No word on if his epic retirement beard will be part of the show.

