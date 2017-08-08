Cracker Barrel Is Coming To Northern California

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is coming to Sacramento area in 2018. It marks only the second California location to be announced for the iconic brand.
“We can confirm that Cracker Barrel will be coming to Sacramento in 2018, which we’re THRILLED about,” a Craker Barrel spokesperson told KCRA Sacramento.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is located in over 22 states and is known for its classic American comfort food like chicken fried steak, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.