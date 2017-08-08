WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Cracker Barrel Is Coming To Northern California

August 8, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Sacramento
(Courtesy of Cracker Barrel)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is coming to Sacramento area in 2018. It marks only the second California location to be announced for the iconic brand.

“We can confirm that Cracker Barrel will be coming to Sacramento in 2018, which we’re THRILLED about,” a Craker Barrel spokesperson told KCRA Sacramento.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is located in over 22 states and is known for its classic American comfort food like chicken fried steak, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.

When you are stationed in Germany and you like #crackerbarrel a lot … 😉

A post shared by Anke (@miss_sophie_grace_thebully) on

 

feet Cracker Barrel Is Coming To Northern CaliforniaBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live