Secret Show Podcast for August 7th, 2017

Bad advice: waiting for scheduled appointments, paying a sibling to babysit your child, and feeling discomfort with the way someone handles your child!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 8.07.2017

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!