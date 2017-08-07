Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.07.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Last night’s Game of Thrones, a few very sad celebrity breakups, getting your DNA checked, and new foods!

7-8am –What Lindsay Lohan is up to, Diana reveals she caught Prince Charles sitting on the loo talking dirty to Camilla on the phone and says she would do ‘everything possible’ to stop him becoming King in newly unearthed interview, Uber’s search for a new CEO, and a summer day camp for gender nonbinary and transgender youth!

8-9am – Games of Thrones, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson did NOT come face-to-face when the reunion show taped Saturday, last night’s Big Brother, Christina Perri is pregnant with her first child, the boob hammock (ta-ta-towel), sharing your toys, and new Oreo flavors!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

