First Look At Josh Brolin As Cable In ‘Deadpool 2’

Last week gave a look at Domino and now we’ve got a glimpse of Josh Brolin as Cable.

Those of you that are not familiar with Cable, he is a character that, according to Marvel.com, “possesses vast psychic power, most often manifested in the forms of telepathy and telekinesis.” He also has mastered the “use of a variety of weaponry from both the 20th and 40th Centuries.” He is a begrudging off-and-on partner of Deadpool.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

