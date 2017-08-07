Alice Flies You To Vegas To See Imagine Dragons

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

August 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Alice’s 21st Birthday Tour flies you to Vegas to see Imagine Dragons live in concert September 29 at T-Mobile Arena – including roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay courtesy of Interscope Records.

Listen on the 05’s at 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM for your cue to call. Caller 97 at 1-800-400-FM97 instantly wins tickets to a summer concert like Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, One Republic and more courtesy of Live Nation… and gets in the running for Alice’s Grand Prize trip to Vegas.

Please note that you must be 21 or older to win.

SUMMER 2017 CONCERTS COMING UP:

Imagine Dragons will be at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 3. Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com.

See Lady Gaga on Sunday, August 13 at AT&T Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com.

OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums will be in the Bay Area with two concerts: Saturday, August 26 at Shoreline Amphitheatre and Sunday, August 27 at Concord Pavilion. Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly will be at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 16. Purchase tickets today at www.livenation.com.

Zac Brown Band comes to Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 27. Tickets now on sale at www.livenation.com.

