VIDEO: World Dog Surfing Championship In Pacifica

Some talented dogs were hanging ten, make that twenty, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Saturday.

The second annual World Dog Surfing Championship brought together the top dog surfers and their humans.

Dogs were matched according to their weight, and there were categories for solo and tandem surfing – human/dog, and dog/dog.

Life jackets and vests were required.

In addition to surfing the waves dogs competed in Frisbee catching and ball fetching, in the water, of course.

The free event included a canine fashion contest, dog adoptions and even a wellness fair.

Proceeds went to several animal, environmental and surfing non-profits.

🏄‍♀️💤🏄‍♀️💤🏄‍♀️💤🏄‍♀️💤🏄‍♀️💤 #frenchbulldog #sleepy #imhome #worlddogsurfingchampionships #surfdog #nightynight A post shared by Cherie the Surf Dog (@cheriethesurfdog) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Coming down the face of a wave! 🌊🏄‍♀️🌊 #frenchbulldog #worlddogsurfingchampionships #lindamarbeach #pacifica #surfdog #girlswhoshred #catchsurf #seventhwavenz A post shared by Cherie the Surf Dog (@cheriethesurfdog) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

#worlddogsurfingchampionships #surfingdogs #dogsonsurfboards #surfing when you about to wipeout but your friend is surfing next to u. A post shared by Tony the Sony guy Photography (@tonysonyguy) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Mohawk and shades. I wish i was this cool. #worlddogsurfingchampionships #dogsurfing #lindamar #pacifica #poochiesandsurfing #surfingdogs #surfing #surfinglife A post shared by Tony the Sony guy Photography (@tonysonyguy) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Some of today's furry talent! 😜🌊🐾🏄#WorldDogSurfingChampionships #dogsofinstgram #surfingpups #surfingdogs #dogsinsunglasses #dogsinhats #dogslife #instagramdogs #surfdogs A post shared by Anais Smith Carter (@anaissmith) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

This event was organized by TasteTV. For more information, go to surfdogchampionships.com.