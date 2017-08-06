VIDEO: World Dog Surfing Championship In Pacifica

Some talented dogs were hanging ten, make that twenty, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Saturday.
The second annual World Dog Surfing Championship brought together the top dog surfers and their humans.
Dogs were matched according to their weight, and there were categories for solo and tandem surfing – human/dog, and dog/dog.
Life jackets and vests were required.
In addition to surfing the waves dogs competed in Frisbee catching and ball fetching, in the water, of course.
The free event included a canine fashion contest, dog adoptions and even a wellness fair.
Proceeds went to several animal, environmental and surfing non-profits.
Skyler! . . Source @skylerthesurfingdog ・・・ Party wave ! Small waves but always fun ! Sharing the stoke with @21pdog21 ! Sharing is caring ! #goodtimes #dogsurfing #surfingdog #surfergirls #futurerippers #star #replogle #skylerthesurfingdog #summerfun #santacruz #surfingrules #therapy #happeness #yew #yadoggie #dogdaysofsummer #merge4 #lqidimagery #smile #partywave
Beans is focused! . Source @beansthewhippet ・・・ So excited I get to surf in the @worlddogsurfing Championship in NorCal this Saturday!! And I'm surfing tandem with my buddy @team_tristan 💦🤙🏼 Plus, I'm fundraising for the @peninsulahumanesociety 🐾❤️🐾Here's the link to donate: crowdrise.com/beans-the-whippet/fundraiser/beansthewhippet Can't wait to see my SoCal friends again and meet some new SurfDog pals AND I get to see my brother Rudy and cousin River 🤗 Here I come NorCal!! #worlddogsurfingchampionships #surfingdogs #pacifica #norcal #socalsurfdogs #surfingwhippets #beansthewhippet Fueled by @stellaandchewys ❤️ Huge thanks to my amazing sponsors: @agaperanchdogsports @mydognoseit @gooddogbeds @berettas_bling @whippetpedia #dog #DogSurfingChampionships #DogSurfingChampionships #dogsurfing #surfdog #surfing @visitpacifica_ca @santacruzwaves
Honored To Have Met New Fans, Friends & Thank You To My Nor Cal Pug Possi, Trixie The Pug & Circus Pugs 💖 Luv You All For Your Generous Support & Helping My Momma & Catcher Setting Up Our Surf Camp & Doing A Lot Of Pug Woo Woo's. World Dog Surfing Cranked It Yesterday, Simply Brilliant 👏👏👏💖💖💖💖💖💖💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦🏄♀️ @trixiethepug @circus_pugs @worlddogsurfing #ritzcarltonhalfmoonbay
This event was organized by TasteTV. For more information, go to surfdogchampionships.com.