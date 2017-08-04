Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.04.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Kidd Creole arrested for stabbing a man was who allegedly hitting on him. Anthony Scaramucci cancels his press event for today. More details on the Tom Wopat incident, including drugs and indecent groping! Prodigy is said to have died from choking on an egg while recovering in a Vegas hospital. A child molester gets caught mid-flight thanks to a passenger reporting his creepy text messages. Vinnie gives us a few ‘Fast Facts’. The odds of meeting the love of your life on any day is 1 in 562.

7 – 8 AM – A background singer in Wiz Khalifa’s mega hit “See You Again” is auctioning off his royalties! These are the highest paid authors in the world. Michelle Carter gets sentenced to 15 months for coercing her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages. America’s opioid problem! A man loses his man area after jumping over a barbed-wire fence. Getting rid of pets may be beneficial to our environment.

8 – 9 AM – There will be Game of Thrones pop-up at the AT&T store on Powell and Market Street in San Francisco! We listen to the new music releases for this week. A shooting in San Francisco yesterday left 3 injured. Nipton, CA has been bought by American Green and is slated to be a ‘pot paradise’! Would you leave a spare key with your neighbors?

9 – 10 AM – We catch up on all of your texts from the morning!

