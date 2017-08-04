WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

22nd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival This September

August 4, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival, San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 12 : San Francisco landmark Ghirardelli Square is seen May 12, 2003 in San Francisco, California. The historic complex is reportedly on the market for $30 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Ghirardelli Square In San Francisco (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chocolate, ice cream, beer, and so much more – the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival is back for a full weekend on September 9 – 10.

All proceeds from the festival go towards Project Open Hand, an East Bay-based non-profit that helps provide food and groceries for senior citizens.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival goes from 12 PM – 5 PM on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. You can purchase chocolate tasting tickets good for 15 samples for $20 or you can upgrade to the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge ticket for $50 (for each day).

A Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge Ticket gets you:

A Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge Ticket includes a Chocolate Tasting Ticket and is good for 27 total samples – 12 tasting samples in the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge featuring beer, wine, and spirits and 15 tasting samples from the sampling vendors along Beach St. or the Culinary Plaza.

Chocolate wasted #sanfrancisco #ghirardellichocolatefestival #sweettooth 🍫🍫

A post shared by reena g. calo (@reenalynn) on

For tickets head to Eventbrite.

