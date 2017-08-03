WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

VIDEO: 'Ingrid Goes West' Movie Review

August 3, 2017 1:20 PM
Sarah’s family visits the Alice studios or a special movie review of Ingrid Goes West!

Synopsis:

Ingrid is an unstable young woman with a checkered past of obsessive behavior. She secretly moves to Los Angeles to get close to Taylor Sloane—an Instagram “lifestyle guru” with a fabulous artist boyfriend, a camera-ready terrier, and an array of new products and brands to promote to her followers. After Ingrid adopts a Taylor-made identity for herself, her machinations to prove she’s BFF material for her Insta idol are underway—that is, until she meets Taylor’s obnoxious brother Nicky, who threatens to tear down her façade.

Starring:

Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen

Directed by:

Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West is in theaters August 11, 2017.

