Sign Along I-80 Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’

August 3, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Drivers on I-80 late last night got a strange message from a Caltrans sign.

“Trump Has Herpes”

The sign, which is along eastbound I-80 near the UC Davis exit, has since been fixed.

This is not the first time in recent memory that a local freeway sign was hacked. In July, a Caltrans sign in Napa had “caution, asian drivers” inputted by a hacker. Back in 2014, a sign in San Francisco was changed to “Godzilla Attack.”

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

