Drivers on I-80 late last night got a strange message from a Caltrans sign.

“Trump Has Herpes”

The sign, which is along eastbound I-80 near the UC Davis exit, has since been fixed.

This is not the first time in recent memory that a local freeway sign was hacked. In July, a Caltrans sign in Napa had “caution, asian drivers” inputted by a hacker. Back in 2014, a sign in San Francisco was changed to “Godzilla Attack.”

Caltrans Sign Along I-80 Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’ https://t.co/fAJJpmhTLT — Good Day Sacramento (@GoodDaySac) August 3, 2017

