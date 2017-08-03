Sylvester Stallone To Appear On An Episode of ‘This Is Us’ Next Season

(RADIO ALICE) – On Thursday, showrunner for the hit series “This Is Us” Dan Fogelman revealed actor Sylvester Stallone will appear on a future episode of the series.

Fogelman made the announcement during the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.

Stallone is playing himself but his role is said to be a major part and will appear alongside Justin Hartley’s character Kevin Pearson.

“It’s a war period film that Justin is starring in,” Fogelman said. “Stallone is coming in as himself in the show but playing a character in the film who’s a mentor figure who starts bringing up some stuff for Justin’s character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father.”

Coincidentally, Milo Ventimiglia who plays Jack Pearson in “This Is Us” played Stallone’s son in 2006′ Rocky Balboa. Although it is unlikely for Stallone to appear with Ventimiglia, as his character appears in Kevin’s past.

Dan Lauria, best known for his role in “The Wonder Years” and Debra Jo Rupp of “That 70’s Show” will also guest star in the upcoming season.



