Filming For ‘Super Troopers 2’ Is Complete

Back in 2002, the comedy group Broken Lizard released a little movie called Super Troopers. Though it only achieved modest box office numbers, it became a cult classic when released on DVD. Fast-forward to 2015 when an IndieGoGo campaign was set up to fund a sequel and it hit its $2 million goal in one day. It eventually raised $4.4 million to help create the film. Two years later, the film is finished.

Test screenings of the sequel have already happened and tweaks were made in production. Now we just have to wait for a release date and a trailer.

Kevin Heffernan (who plays Farva) posted an extensive update on BrokenLizard.com and says they’re “dying to share the film with us”. 15 years since the original, we’re ready too.

