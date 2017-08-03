Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.03.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.01.2017

6 – 7 AM – We discuss last night’s episode of Big Brother. Floyd Mayweather talks about his money. Star Wars Han Solo movie updates! Vin Diesel to reboot Miami Vice. Oprah had feelings about her weight. The NFL preseason begins tonight! Anchor Brewing Company has been sold to Sapporo. A man stalked his wife’s Pinterest account to buy her the perfect gifts. How often do you wash your hands?

7 – 8 AM – These are the best Stephen King film adaptations! Taylor Swift is in court for a groping incident from 2013. Donald Trump could have been president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! The girl who coerced her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages will be sentenced today. New Ford Mustangs will have an optional feature called “Good Neighbor Mode” and Johnny V is now working at Mercedes!

8 – 9 AM – Tom Wopat from Dukes of Hazard was arrested on assault and drug charges. We talk Game of Thrones. The album charts are finally available from Billboard! Is the standard 9 to 5 workday dead? How do you like your steak? Elderly sex ends in an arrest. We catch up on your texts!

9 – 10 AM – Sarah’s family joins us in the studio for an exclusive movie review of Ingrid Goes West!

