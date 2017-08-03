WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.03.2017

August 3, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – We discuss last night’s episode of Big Brother. Floyd Mayweather talks about his money. Star Wars Han Solo movie updates! Vin Diesel to reboot Miami Vice. Oprah had feelings about her weight. The NFL preseason begins tonight! Anchor Brewing Company has been sold to Sapporo. A man stalked his wife’s Pinterest account to buy her the perfect gifts. How often do you wash your hands?


Click here to download.

7 – 8 AM – These are the best Stephen King film adaptations! Taylor Swift is in court for a groping incident from 2013. Donald Trump could have been president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! The girl who coerced her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages will be sentenced today. New Ford Mustangs will have an optional feature called “Good Neighbor Mode” and Johnny V is now working at Mercedes! 


Click here to download.

8 – 9 AM – Tom Wopat from Dukes of Hazard was arrested on assault and drug charges. We talk Game of Thrones. The album charts are finally available from Billboard! Is the standard 9 to 5 workday dead? How do you like your steak? Elderly sex ends in an arrest. We catch up on your texts! 


Click here to download.

9 – 10 AM – Sarah’s family joins us in the studio for an exclusive movie review of Ingrid Goes West


Click here to download.

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live