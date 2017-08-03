Lorde Debuts ‘Perfect Places’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Lorde goes on a crazy vacation in her new music video for her Melodrama track “Perfect Places.” The New Zealand native debuted the Grant Singer-directed video today (August 3).

In the visual, Lorde dances on a beach, a rocky shore, a jungle pool, a forest and more. Before her sophomore album’s release, she annotated the lyrics for the track on Genius, saying that one hot summer in New York City influenced her writing for the song.

According to her post, she wrote, “i’d ride across the brooklyn bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to new zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. my life was like a weird little etch-a-sketch i kept scribbling on and resetting. and all last summer, i couldn’t shake the feeling that everyone i knew or saw was searching for something – trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it’d get them someplace higher. this song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. it took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where is it now. it’s close to my heart. i hope you like it.”

Watch “Perfect Places” below.