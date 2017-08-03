Guns Blazing As Netflix Releases Full ‘Narcos’ Trailer

(RADIO ALICE) – With the death of Pablo Escobar in the second season, did you really think you seen the last of drug cartels on Netflix? Think again.

Narcos is back…bigger, badder and with a lot more blood, guns and cocaine. On Thursday, Netflix released the full length trailer for the third season of the hit series online.

In mid-July, Netflix revealed both the release date and the teaser for the series. Watch the full preview above.

The action-packed series brings back Pedro Pascal as DEA Agent Javier Peña trying to take down not just one drug zsar, but the entire Cali Cartel. The series also brings back Damián Alcázar as Gilberto Orejuela and Mauricio Cujar as Don Berna.

“It was f***’in cocaine incorporated and they ran it like a Fortune 500 company.” a voiceover says on the trailer. “To take down the gentlemen of Cali, you have to be crazy, stupid, brave and lucky. All at the same time”

The premiere of Narcos starts streaming Friday, Sept. 1st on Netflix.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.