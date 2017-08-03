Bruce Willis Seeks Justice In ‘Death Wish’ Remake; Internet Seeks Underlying Political Tone

(RADIO ALICE) – In a recently released preview for the Death Wish reboot, Bruce Willis exacts revenge on those who murdered his wife. Released by MGM on Thursday, the trailer has reached over 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Best known for his films Inglourious Basterds, Grindhouse and Hostel, Eli Roth takes the director’s chair on this remake of the 1974 film “Death Wish” starring the late Charles Bronson. The film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Mike Epps, Kimberly Elise and Elisabeth Shue, who plays Willis’ wife.

The film centers around Willis’ character Dr. Paul Kersey, a surgeon whose wife and daughter were viciously attacked at their home. With little to no help from the police, Kersey sets out for justice alone. The public soon learns of his activities, leaving everyone wondering if he’s a “guardian angel or a grim reaper.”

With high view numbers for the trailer, the popularity of the preview may lie in what some Twitter commenters calling the violence inappropriate in today’s political climate.

USA Today cited the following Twitter commenters:

Maybe it's the marketing, but seems a strange time to give a high-five to an older angry white dude going vigilante with lots of guns. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 3, 2017

Eli Roth's Death Wish remake is so nakedly fascist that alt-righters will have an erection before the trailer ends https://t.co/sDY5fQXR9W — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) August 3, 2017

Angry, old white man becomes an armed vigilante against Chicago civilians. That's a dangerous message. Is Death Wish alt-right fan fiction? pic.twitter.com/7VIrMbLWXv — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 3, 2017

Death Wish arrives in theaters on November 22nd.



