Tokyo’s Wagyumafia To Start Selling $180 Beef Sandwich In San Francisco

Tokyo specialty sandwich shop Wagyumafia is opening a spot in San Francisco where it will sell its infamous $180 sandwich.

The Wagyu katsu or fried cutlet sandwich is prepared by taking a center section Wagyu beef fillet, breading and frying it to perfection, topping it with a special soy and vinegar sauce, and serving between lightly toasted white bread with crust removed.

Sounds pretty basic right? So, why is it so expensive?

The cost is all about the Japanese Wagyu beef which is known for its intense marbling and its high percentage of unsaturated fat. You may have seen Wagyu beef on menus recently but, much like Kobe beef sightings, it is all about the origin of the meat. Most of what you see in the US is American Wagyu which can be purebred descended from original Japanese bloodlines or crossbred with Angus cattle. Wagyumafia ONLY uses the Japanese Wagyu beef.

Is it worth it? Reviews have been excellent.

In addition to their $180 sandwich, Wagyumafia will also offer other sandwiches and burgers that are a bit more affordable ($40 range) also made with Japanese sourced ingredients.

The restaurant will be located near 8th and Townsend St at One Henry Adams luxury residential building and should open in early 2018.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.