Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.02.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – A hilarious comedian on America’s Got Talent made it to the next round. Beyonce may be looking to purchase the Houston Rockets. The Lowe Files debuts tonight. Dustin “Screech” Diamond is back in the news for drinking someone’s tobacco spit! Stock market updates. A teen jumped out of the emergency door from a plane at SFO! One rescued boa constrictor turned on its owner by wrapping around her face. Police arrested a naked man who was armed with a sex toy and camera. We talk about ‘Revenge Porn.’

7 – 8 AM – We count down the Hot 100 songs in the nation. Housewives are feuding over an alleged bodily odor. Find out the Outside Lands set time at radioalice.com. Michael Franti will play this year’s Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival! Amazon has 1000+ jobs currently available in the Bay Area! This wedding night went horribly wrong when shots were literally fired. The NFL Pre-Season begins tomorrow night! It’s never too late to check items off your bucket list!

8 – 9 AM – Check the @alice973 Instagram for a picture of Sarah & Vinnie at our Secret Show photo shoot in June. Magnetic eyelash extensions? Queen Elizabeth II drinks at least 4 cocktails a day. The CashMeOutside girl gets probation. Sheryl Crow is back in the studio. Ingrid Goes West movie review will be tomorrow. Stock Market updates. Do crosswalk buttons really work? ‘Booty’ is the world’s funniest word! Starbucks is offering a BOGO on macchiato tomorrow. A man died from penile enlargement and Vinnie drops a few ‘Fast Facts’!

9 – 10 AM – JAY-Z calls Chris Martin of Coldplay a genius and we catch up on your texts from the morning!

