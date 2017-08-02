Outside Lands … Single Day Ticket Week On Alice

Alice has your SINGLE DAY tickets to the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival August 11 – August 13 in Golden Gate Park featuring headliners GORILLAZ on FRIDAY, METALLICA on Saturday, and THE WHO on Sunday.

Win tickets ALL WEEK from Alice.

Winning is every hour on the 05’s from 9:05 AM to 4:05 PM. Here’s how to win. When you hear the cue to call, start dialing 1-800-400FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of Outside Lands single day GA tickets.

If your heart is set on going to Outside Lands 2017 on a specific day, see below:

Wednesday, August 2: Listen to Alice to win tickets to go to Outside Lands on Friday, August 11

Thursday, August 3: Listen to Alice to win tickets to go to Outside Lands on Saturday, August 12

Friday, August 4: Listen to Alice to win tickets to go to Outside Lands on Sunday, August 13

OUTSIDE LANDS 2017 IS ALMOST HERE. Single Day GA and VIP tickets still available at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

TAKE BART TO OUTSIDE LANDS!

You know what’s not coming to OSL? More parking. But you don’t have to worry about traffic or parking when you take BART. Ride BART to Civic Center and transfer to the Number 5 MUNI bus or the prepaid OSL shuttle leaving from Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, just steps away from Civic Center BART. You’ll be at the park and enjoying the bands faster than you can say Fleet Foxes. Visit bart.gov/bartable for info on OSL and other great Bartable events.