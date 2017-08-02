Michael Franti Headlining Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival is September 23rd and 24th in the Roaring Camp Meadows.

This year’s festival features Michael Franti, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Wailers, and more.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Michael Franti

Anuhea

Cyril Neville and Swampfunk

Los Amigos Invisibles

Afrolicious

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Nahko and Medicine For The People

The Wailers

The California Honeydrops

Elephant Revival

The Nth Power

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

September 23 & 24, 2017

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Roaring Camp Meadows

Felton, CA

Tickets are on sale now at www.santacruzmountainsol.com.