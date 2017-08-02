Michael Franti Headlining Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival is September 23rd and 24th in the Roaring Camp Meadows.
This year’s festival features Michael Franti, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Wailers, and more.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23
Michael Franti
Anuhea
Cyril Neville and Swampfunk
Los Amigos Invisibles
Afrolicious
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 24
Nahko and Medicine For The People
The Wailers
The California Honeydrops
Elephant Revival
The Nth Power
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival
September 23 & 24, 2017
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Roaring Camp Meadows
Felton, CA
Tickets are on sale now at www.santacruzmountainsol.com.