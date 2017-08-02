Krispy Kreme Is Serving Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is launching a limited edition REESE’S peanut butter flavored doughnut starting Friday, August 4th!

The doughnut is described as:

“The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.“

They’ll be available for $1.69 each at most U.S. locations for a limited time.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.