Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Sam Shepard dies. Maz Jobrani gets his own Netflix special. John Ritter’s daughter, Stella, has transitioned into a man named Noah. Carol Burnett’s new show asks kids for advice! John Popper of Blues Traveler continues his feud with a Twitter fan. A security guard at last night’s Oakland A’s game may have gone too far. A city in Hawaii will now fine pedestrians who look at their phones while crossing the street! One man has decided to commute via river in Germany. Uzette in grocery stores and we catch up on texts.

7 – 8 AM – Anthony Scaramucci is out after just 10 days! Sean Spicer is interviewing for various roles on TV. DeMario Jackson may be joining Dancing With The Stars. Sam Hunt’s ‘Body Like A Back Road’ makes country music history! On This Day 36 years ago, MTV launched. We get a Bay Area weather update. More information is now available about the Tesla Model 3. Polygamy has now reached an all time high as socially acceptable. One girl gets a hammer stuck in her mouth on a dare. The infamous Steve Bartman is forgiven by the Cubs!

8 – 9 AM – Kathy Griffin shaves her head in support of her sister with cancer. Stephen King rocks out with Rancid! Macklemore got into an unfortunate car accident. Casey Affleck’s wife files for divorce. Kim Kardashian gets sued for her LuMee phone case.

9 – 10 AM – Are these jobs robot-proof? The hardest snacks to stop eating. Vinnie drops a few “Fast Facts” and we catch up on your texts!

