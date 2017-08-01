WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Outside Lands 2017 Set Times

August 1, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Outside Lands
Outside Lands Crowd (credit: Andrew Jorgensen/Outside Lands)

It’s time now to map out your Outside Lands 2017 schedule.

To get the full 3-day schedule head to SFoutsidelands.com.

Notable times:

Friday, August 11:

  • Gorillaz – 8:05 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End
  • Alt-J – 8:40 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
  • Fleet Foxes – 7:10 PM – 8:20 PM (Sutro)
  • A Tribe Called Quest – 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM (Lands End)
  • Future Islands – 6:50 PM – 7:50 PM (Twin Peaks)
  • Rag’N’Bone Man – 3PM – 3:50 PM (Sutro)

Saturday, August 12:

  • Metallica – 7:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End)
  • Empire of the Sun – 8:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
  • Cage The Elephant – 6:00 PM – 7:10 PM (Lands End)
  • Vance Joy – 5:10 PM – 6:10 PM (Sutro)
  • Jeff Golblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – 2:15 PM – 3 PM and 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM (Barbary)

Sunday, August 13:

  • The Who – 7:35 PM – 9:35 PM (Lands End)
  • Lorde – 5:40 PM – 6:50 PM (Lands End)
  • Rebelution – 6:50 PM – 8 PM (Sutro)
  • Above & Beyond – 8:25 PM – 9:35 PM (Twin Peaks)
  • Young The Giant – 4:10 PM – 5:10 PM (Lands End)
  • Bleachers – 2:50 PM – 3:40 PM (Lands End)
  • K.Flay – 1:30 PM – 2:20 PM (Lands End)
  • Sofi Tukker – 3:30 PM – 4:20 PM (Twin Peaks)
  • Maggie Rogers – 2:30 PM – 3:20 PM (Sutro)

Tickets are still available at sfoutsidelands.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live