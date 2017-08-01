Outside Lands 2017 Set Times

It’s time now to map out your Outside Lands 2017 schedule.
To get the full 3-day schedule head to SFoutsidelands.com.
Notable times:
Friday, August 11:
- Gorillaz – 8:05 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End
- Alt-J – 8:40 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
- Fleet Foxes – 7:10 PM – 8:20 PM (Sutro)
- A Tribe Called Quest – 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM (Lands End)
- Future Islands – 6:50 PM – 7:50 PM (Twin Peaks)
- Rag’N’Bone Man – 3PM – 3:50 PM (Sutro)
Saturday, August 12:
- Metallica – 7:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End)
- Empire of the Sun – 8:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
- Cage The Elephant – 6:00 PM – 7:10 PM (Lands End)
- Vance Joy – 5:10 PM – 6:10 PM (Sutro)
- Jeff Golblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – 2:15 PM – 3 PM and 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM (Barbary)
Sunday, August 13:
- The Who – 7:35 PM – 9:35 PM (Lands End)
- Lorde – 5:40 PM – 6:50 PM (Lands End)
- Rebelution – 6:50 PM – 8 PM (Sutro)
- Above & Beyond – 8:25 PM – 9:35 PM (Twin Peaks)
- Young The Giant – 4:10 PM – 5:10 PM (Lands End)
- Bleachers – 2:50 PM – 3:40 PM (Lands End)
- K.Flay – 1:30 PM – 2:20 PM (Lands End)
- Sofi Tukker – 3:30 PM – 4:20 PM (Twin Peaks)
- Maggie Rogers – 2:30 PM – 3:20 PM (Sutro)
Tickets are still available at sfoutsidelands.com.