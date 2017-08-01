Museum Of Ice Cream Pop-Up Coming To San Francisco This Year

The wildly popular Museum of Ice Cream art installation appears to be coming to San Francisco this year.

The Museum has been in Los Angeles and New York and was met with sold out crowds and celebrities like JAY-Z, Beyonce, and Katy Perry making visits. The art installation features rooms with giant melting popsicles, bananas, and even a pool of sprinkles (with one hundred million sprinkles out of antimicrobial plastics) that you can wade into. Oh yeah, and eat ticket comes with two ice creams made by local creameries.

No dates other than “COMING 2017” is listed on their website www.museumoficecream.com for San Francisco but make sure you keep your eyes peeled because these tickets sell out. And no tickets are available at the door.

Now, check out some of their mad Instagram game below.

Wishing you a fun and ice cream filled Sunday. We have an exciting announcement today…stay tuned to our account for more details SOON! ✨🍦🙌🏾 (📸: @oohmyjules) #museumoficecream A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

MONDAZE can be rough, but never forget they also can be the catalyst for a positive and productive week. Remind yourself: "People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do." – Rob Siltanen #insidemoic #museumoficream #mondaymotivation (cc :@laurakiillz) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams, and live the life you have imagined.” – Henry David Thoreau (cc: @thatoneboyalex) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

🌈 MOIC is so proud to support our LGBTQ & gender non conforming, friends, brothers & sisters. MOIC has and ALWAYS will have open arms to ALL people in this world…because love is love is love is love ❤️🏳️‍🌈 #PrideMonth #museumoficream (📸: @katiegibbsphoto) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

How many gummy bears is too many gummy bears? 😂❤️👌🏾#museumoficecream (📸: @katiegibbsphoto) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on May 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.