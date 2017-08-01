Kesha Announces Fall Tour Dates

Kesha has announced her first major tour since 2013.
The 21 date run kicks off on September 26 in Birmingham, AL.
“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour, said Kesha. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out her full tour itinerary below.
9/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
9/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
9/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/9 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
